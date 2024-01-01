Contact Center Outsourcing Service Providers - App più popolari

Categorie

Contact center outsourcing services offer businesses an alternative approach to managing their customer support requirements. These services cater to specific industry types such as airlines, marketing, software, retail, and industrial products. Additionally, they specialize in addressing various customer needs, including multilingual support, multi-channel communications, remote video instruction, and screen-sharing capabilities. Outsourcing contact center functions can potentially lower overhead costs for businesses experiencing growth. Moreover, it eliminates the need for investing in training new support agents and maintaining the software and hardware infrastructure of a contact center. By leveraging these services, businesses can enhance their customer service capabilities to accommodate a rapidly expanding customer base, thereby fostering accelerated business growth.

ConnectWise Manage

ConnectWise Manage: software PSA (Professional Service Automation) per gestire la tua attività MSP. Semplifica le tue operazioni con una soluzione PSA collaudata.

ConnectWise Home

ConnectWise Home

connectwise.com

ConnectWise consente ai fornitori di servizi tecnologici di raggiungere i propri obiettivi più rapidamente con la pluripremiata tecnologia MSP e la suite software di gestione IT.

AnswerConnect

AnswerConnect

answerconnect.com

Scopri il miglior servizio di risposta alle chiamate. Cattura ogni lead e offri ai tuoi clienti un servizio impareggiabile con un team di supporto disponibile 24 ore su 24, 7 giorni su 7. Chiama il numero (800) 700 8888 e fai crescere la tua attività oggi stesso.

HelloSells

HelloSells

hellosells.com

Servizio di qualificazione dei lead 24 ore su 24, 7 giorni su 7 per i team di vendita e marketing. Aumenta il tuo tasso di conversione e migliora il tuo ROI con l'acquisizione di lead, la qualificazione e la prenotazione di appuntamenti.

Slingshot

Slingshot

getslingshot.com

Slingshot is the leading answering service and customer support for home services, pest, and lawn pros - every call, chat, text, or lead.

SimpSocial

SimpSocial

simpsocial.com

SimpSocial knows what a modern contact center program should be like: fast, scalable, and full of useful features. It provides sales and support teams with the resources they need to meet quotas and close more deals quickly. It accomplishes this by offering all-in-one software that enables sales tea...

Go Answer

Go Answer

goanswer.io

At Go Answer, we specialize in providing a range of professional answering services, including virtual receptionist and call answering, inbound contact centers offering order-taking or tech support, managed live web chat, and legal intake services. We cater to a variety of industries such as retail ...

Blazeo

Blazeo

blazeo.com

We are an ad conversion platform. As a tech-enabled services business, the services we provide include lead capture, lead qualification, appointment setting, and retainer signing. The tools we use to do this include live chat, voice call centers, virtual assistant, and SMS communications. The tools ...

