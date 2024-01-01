Contact Center Outsourcing Service Providers - App più popolari
Contact center outsourcing services offer businesses an alternative approach to managing their customer support requirements. These services cater to specific industry types such as airlines, marketing, software, retail, and industrial products. Additionally, they specialize in addressing various customer needs, including multilingual support, multi-channel communications, remote video instruction, and screen-sharing capabilities. Outsourcing contact center functions can potentially lower overhead costs for businesses experiencing growth. Moreover, it eliminates the need for investing in training new support agents and maintaining the software and hardware infrastructure of a contact center. By leveraging these services, businesses can enhance their customer service capabilities to accommodate a rapidly expanding customer base, thereby fostering accelerated business growth.
ConnectWise Manage
connectwise.com
ConnectWise Manage: software PSA (Professional Service Automation) per gestire la tua attività MSP. Semplifica le tue operazioni con una soluzione PSA collaudata.
ConnectWise Home
connectwise.com
ConnectWise consente ai fornitori di servizi tecnologici di raggiungere i propri obiettivi più rapidamente con la pluripremiata tecnologia MSP e la suite software di gestione IT.
AnswerConnect
answerconnect.com
Scopri il miglior servizio di risposta alle chiamate. Cattura ogni lead e offri ai tuoi clienti un servizio impareggiabile con un team di supporto disponibile 24 ore su 24, 7 giorni su 7. Chiama il numero (800) 700 8888 e fai crescere la tua attività oggi stesso.
HelloSells
hellosells.com
Servizio di qualificazione dei lead 24 ore su 24, 7 giorni su 7 per i team di vendita e marketing. Aumenta il tuo tasso di conversione e migliora il tuo ROI con l'acquisizione di lead, la qualificazione e la prenotazione di appuntamenti.
Slingshot
getslingshot.com
Slingshot is the leading answering service and customer support for home services, pest, and lawn pros - every call, chat, text, or lead.
SimpSocial
simpsocial.com
SimpSocial knows what a modern contact center program should be like: fast, scalable, and full of useful features. It provides sales and support teams with the resources they need to meet quotas and close more deals quickly. It accomplishes this by offering all-in-one software that enables sales tea...
Go Answer
goanswer.io
At Go Answer, we specialize in providing a range of professional answering services, including virtual receptionist and call answering, inbound contact centers offering order-taking or tech support, managed live web chat, and legal intake services. We cater to a variety of industries such as retail ...
Blazeo
blazeo.com
We are an ad conversion platform. As a tech-enabled services business, the services we provide include lead capture, lead qualification, appointment setting, and retainer signing. The tools we use to do this include live chat, voice call centers, virtual assistant, and SMS communications. The tools ...