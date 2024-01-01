SHRM

SHRM

Sito web:shrm.org

SHRM, the Society for Human Resource Management, creates better workplaces where employers and employees thrive together. As the voice of all things work, workers and the workplace, SHRM is the foremost expert, convener and thought leader on issues impacting today’s evolving workplaces. With 300,000+ HR and business executive members in 165 countries, SHRM impacts the lives of more than 115 million workers and families globally.
Categorie:
Business
Training & Development Companies

Sito web: shrm.org

