Ottimizza l'esperienza utente con l'app desktop per SellitPics su WebCatalog Desktop per Mac, Windows, Linux.
Esegui le app in finestre prive di distrazioni e arricchite con varie opzioni.
Gestisci più account e app e passa facilmente dall'uno all'altro senza cambiare browser.
SellitPics is an online Software that creates automated hyper-personalized image messages to get you more clients & sales on Facebook, LinkedIn, Email and also from your Landing Pages.
Key features of SellitPics:
* Sends personalized image messages to your prospects on social media.
* Send emails with personalized images and improve your click rates.
* Create super-personalized landing pages with personalized images and text.
* Delight and surprise your prospects and be remembered.
* Your message stands out from pesky spam. Never get blocked again.
* Easy-to-use interface. You’ll be creating customized images in minutes.
* Supports personalization at scale. Use anywhere you want.
* Dozens of readymade templates. Get started immediately.
* Get access to public templates shared by users like you.
* Powerful template editor. Modify other people’s templates or make yours from scratch.
* Use any HTML code to use in your custom images.
Liberatoria: WebCatalog non è affiliato, associato, autorizzato, approvato da o in qualsiasi modo ufficialmente collegato a SellitPics. Tutti i nomi dei prodotti, logo e marchi sono di proprietà dei rispettivi proprietari.