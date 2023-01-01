RFP360 empowers sourcing and procurement teams to centralize their RFx issuing process — collecting insights, evaluating proposals and working with colleagues and vendors in a single, digital workspace. In addition to making smarter buying choices, customers improve efficiency, mitigate risk and increase engagement when issuing RFPs, RFIs, vendor assessments and more. Our request management software introduces digital transformation and automation into sourcing routines. With full-circle features like a template library, workflow, scoring and messaging, buyers and sellers easily collaborate and communicate in one place throughout the purchasing lifecycle. And at every step, RFP360 ensures strategic decisions are informed, objective and fair.

Sito web: rfp360.com

