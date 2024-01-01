WebCatalog

Openli

Sito web:openli.com

Openli automates the process of vetting and managing your data processors, and we create your RoPA for you. In minutes. Founded in Copenhagen, Denmark, on a strong belief that the importance of privacy should make it more manageable for legal teams. Our solution is The Privacy Hub. A platform that does the management, outreach, and vetting of all your data processors, and stores all relevant vendor information. By the book and at your fingertips. Upload your own information in the Hub for easy access. Share your privacy efforts with customers, stakeholders and prospects with just a few clicks. Let your team support Sales with less resources. Help close deals faster. Our customers say we take serious amounts of monotonous admin off their hands. That the platform “provides the single most valuable software solution to scale our legal operations”. We say privacy is important work - but it doesn’t have to be your work.

Liberatoria: WebCatalog non è affiliato, associato, autorizzato, approvato da o in qualsiasi modo ufficialmente collegato a Openli. Tutti i nomi dei prodotti, logo e marchi sono di proprietà dei rispettivi proprietari.

