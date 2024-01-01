Alternative - Notta
Otter
otter.ai
Otter è un'app intelligente per prendere appunti che ti consente di ricordare, cercare e condividere le tue conversazioni vocali. Otter crea note vocali intelligenti che combinano audio, trascrizione, identificazione del relatore, foto in linea e frasi chiave. Aiuta gli uomini d'affari, i giornalist...
Krisp
krisp.ai
Goditi la voce HD senza rumore di fondo ed eco durante riunioni remote, podcast e registrazioni. Krisp previene le distrazioni rumorose aumentando la produttività e la professionalità.
Deepgram
deepgram.com
Integra l'intelligenza artificiale vocale nelle tue app. Dalle startup alla NASA, le API di Deepgram vengono utilizzate per trascrivere e comprendere milioni di minuti audio ogni giorno. Veloce, accurato, scalabile ed economico. Tutto ciò di cui gli sviluppatori hanno bisogno per creare con sicurez...
Speechmatics
speechmatics.com
Speechmatics is the world’s leading expert in Speech Intelligence, combining the latest breakthroughs in AI and ML to unlock the business value in human speech. Businesses use Speechmatics worldwide to accurately understand and transcribe human-level speech into text regardless of demographic, age, ...
OpenAI
openai.com
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core. OpenAI is dedicated to putting that alignment of interests first...