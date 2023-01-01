WebCatalog

Lootly is a Loyalty & Rewards, Referrals and VIP Platform helping eCommerce brands build great relationships with their customers. Lootly powers over 2,000 global rewards programs and serves millions of points & customers - daily. Lootly makes it easy to launch your own Loyalty program in just a few minutes. At Lootly, we believe that Loyalty programs should be feature-rich, easily accessible, fully customizable and affordable for all business sizes. Connect Lootly to your favorite apps in minutes with our large library of integrations, such as: TrustSpot, Klaviyo, Zapier and more. Once an app is connected, it runs fully automated in the background. Lootly is available for: Shopify, Shopify Plus, BigCommerce, Magento 1 & 2, and WooCommerce. Access to our API is available on our Enterprise plan for any brands looking for a custom deployment.

