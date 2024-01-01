WebCatalog

Lindy

Lindy

Non hai ancora installato WebCatalog Desktop? Scarica WebCatalog Desktop.

Usa l'app web

Sito web:lindy.ai

Ottimizza l'esperienza utente con l'app desktop per Lindy su WebCatalog Desktop per Mac, Windows, Linux.

Esegui le app in finestre prive di distrazioni e arricchite con varie opzioni.

Gestisci più account e app e passa facilmente dall'uno all'altro senza cambiare browser.

Lindy is an AI assistant, designed to manage your daily tasks and act as an executive assistant for busy professionals. Lindy AI agents integrate with your existing tools and have the personalized context necessary to automate the mundane. Whether you're looking for * an automated executive assistant to organize email and plan travel * a scribe to transcribe medical notes * a chatbot to automate customer support * or a custom solution for your business function and teams... There's a Lindy for you. And if there's not, you can build a purpose-built AI agent in minutes, without a line of code.

Categorie:

Business
Software per piattaforme bot

Sito web: lindy.ai

Liberatoria: WebCatalog non è affiliato, associato, autorizzato, approvato da o in qualsiasi modo ufficialmente collegato a Lindy. Tutti i nomi dei prodotti, logo e marchi sono di proprietà dei rispettivi proprietari.

Alternative

ManyChat

ManyChat

manychat.com

ChatBot

ChatBot

chatbot.com

Drift

Drift

drift.com

Botmake

Botmake

botmake.io

Chatbase

Chatbase

chatbase.co

Botpress

Botpress

botpress.com

BotStar

BotStar

botstar.com

Chatfuel

Chatfuel

chatfuel.com

Gallabox

Gallabox

gallabox.com

Signals

Signals

getsignals.ai

Qualified

Qualified

qualified.com

Sendbird

Sendbird

sendbird.com

Potrebbe interessarti anche

Medical Chat

Medical Chat

medical.chat-data.com

Standard Retail

Standard Retail

standardretail.co

Screenapp

Screenapp

screenapp.io

Tenfold

Tenfold

tenfold.com

Doks

Doks

doks.ai

Chatwith

Chatwith

chatwith.tools

Tave

Tave

tave.app

Checkvist

Checkvist

checkvist.com

InsertChatGPT

InsertChatGPT

insertchatgpt.com

cogniflow

cogniflow

cogniflow.ai

Salesflare

Salesflare

salesflare.com

MindOS

MindOS

mindos.com

Esplora

Desktop

Assistenza

Società

Informazioni legali

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Privobot
Privobot
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.