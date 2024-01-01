First ever real-time data driven influencer economy AtisfyReach offers self-serve end-to-end influencer marketing technology that delivers high ROI and omnichannel scale effortlessly. AtisfyReach is influencer marketing redefined. This machine learning, AI-driven platform puts a new spin on influencer marketing, allowing businesses to buy large-scale campaigns quickly. Our algorithm uses machine learning, AI, data, and demographic information to ensure that your contracts are matched with the best people for your audience on our partner platform, Atisfyre. Within the changing landscape of e-commerce over the last decade, the need for influencers has increased, with companies from small businesses to large enterprises introducing it into their marketing strategies. We support the major social media platforms — Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok — meaning it is easier than ever for your brand to connect with the right audience at the right price.

