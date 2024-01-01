WebCatalog

Votigo is a leading social media marketing & promotions company with a SaaS platform and full-service solutions. Founded in 2006, Votigo's technology platform allows brands, agencies, and enterprises to acquire, engage, and manage their customers through our full social marketing suite that includes promotions, publisher, community management, applications, social CRM, and analytics. With offices in the San Francisco Bay Area, Boulder, CO, and Hyderabad, India, Votigo has global capabilities. Known for its flexibility, the Votigo platform has been utilized in countries around the globe and in over 40 languages. Votigo has worked with leading brands and agencies including Ford, Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, Sony, NBC Universal, Intel, Aol, Sharpie, Sears, DraftFCB, Crispin Porter + Bogusky, Ogilvy, Wunderman, and Arnold Worldwide.

Business
תוכנת הגרלות

