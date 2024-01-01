Linqia is the leading influencer marketing platform that delivers guaranteed influencer ROI for the enterprise. Linqia’s unique combination of strategy and technology provides the world’s largest brands and their agencies with seamless execution.

אתר: linqia.com

כתב ויתור: WebCatalog אינו מסונף אל Linqia, אינו משויך אליו, אינו מורשה מטעמו, אינו מומלץ על ידי ואינו קשור אליו באופן רשמי באף דרך אחרת. השמות, הסמלים והמותגים של כל המוצרים הם קניינם של הבעלים שלהם, בהתאמה.