WebCatalog

teQatlas

teQatlas

לא התקנת את WebCatalog Desktop? הורד/י את WebCatalog Desktop.

שימוש באפליקציית אינטרנט

אתר: teqatlas.com

שפר/י את החוויה עם האפליקציה השולחנית של teQatlas ב-WebCatalog Desktop ל-Mac, ל-Windows ול-Linux.

הפעל/י אפליקציות בחלונות נטולי הסחות דעת, עם המון שיפורים.

נהל/י ועבור/עברי בין אפליקציות וחשבונות מרובים בקלות בלי לעבור בין דפדפנים.

TeQatlas is the Augmented Investment Intelligence Platform aimed to fully integrate and streamline the entire investing process - from deal origination, execution, monitoring to exiting for investors, on one hand, and to streamline repetitive capital raising for entrepreneurs at different stages on the other. TeQatlas helps fundraise, invest and exit with ease while removing inefficient pricing and intermediary barriers, and minimizing risks. TeQatlas is designed to connect and employ amplified AI-powered Investor-to-Investor and Investor-to-Investee collaboration through the inclusion of the participants’ social, intellectual, and financial capital on the platform. One of the most significant values that TeQatlas platform brings is network effect. The potential network capacity we are enabling to outreach is millions of users. And here’s our vision of the target audience or those users to participate in the network. Investors (capital supply side) - looking to find and target prime investment opportunities including both seasoned private and institutional investors: venture capital firms, Individual angels and high-net worth individuals with considerable business experience, angel groups, family investment offices, syndicates, private equity firms, etc. and those angels and wealthy individuals and groups who tend to invest locally or in the domains they have past expertise in, however, test the waters of financing high-growth start-up companies worldwide. Entrepreneurs (capital demand side) around the world face funding (fundraising) gaps between what they can offer themselves or joining forces with friends and families and what banks, VCs, and private equity (PE) firms are willing to contribute in order to get started but not enough to generate sufficient revenues to scale the business, especially with regard to bootstrapping and scaling up cost-intensive deep-tech businesses. TeQatlas aims to bridge the gap in funding between what entrepreneurs, friends and family can provide and what VCs and PE firms are willing to invest to help them overcome “Valley of Death"

קטגוריות:

Business
שירותי מחקר טכנולוגי

אתר: teqatlas.com

כתב ויתור: WebCatalog אינו מסונף אל teQatlas, אינו משויך אליו, אינו מורשה מטעמו, אינו מומלץ על ידי ואינו קשור אליו באופן רשמי באף דרך אחרת. השמות, הסמלים והמותגים של כל המוצרים הם קניינם של הבעלים שלהם, בהתאמה.

אלטרנטיבות

G2

G2

g2.com

SparkToro

SparkToro

sparktoro.com

TechInsights

TechInsights

techinsights.com

SPEEDA Edge

SPEEDA Edge

sp-edge.com

Lumose Marketplace

Lumose Marketplace

lumosemarketplace.com

EBSCO Information Services

EBSCO Information Services

ebsco.com

buyr

buyr

buyr.com

Baymard

Baymard

baymard.com

Batimatech

Batimatech

batimatech.com

ABI Research

ABI Research

abiresearch.com

Pangea.ai

Pangea.ai

pangea.ai

Omdia

Omdia

omdia.com

סיור

WebCatalog Desktop

תמיכה

חברה

מידע משפטי

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Privobot
Privobot
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.