WebCatalog

EBSCO Information Services

EBSCO Information Services

לא התקנת את WebCatalog Desktop? הורד/י את WebCatalog Desktop.

שימוש באפליקציית אינטרנט

אתר: ebsco.com

שפר/י את החוויה עם האפליקציה השולחנית של EBSCO Information Services ב-WebCatalog Desktop ל-Mac, ל-Windows ול-Linux.

הפעל/י אפליקציות בחלונות נטולי הסחות דעת, עם המון שיפורים.

נהל/י ועבור/עברי בין אפליקציות וחשבונות מרובים בקלות בלי לעבור בין דפדפנים.

EBSCO Information Services is the leading provider of information resources for institutions including discovery, journal and e-package services, research databases, e-books, digital archives, healthcare resources, corporate resources, readers’ advisory and more. EBSCO serves the research needs of academic institutions, schools and public libraries plus hospitals and medical institutions, corporations and government agencies.

קטגוריות:

Productivity
שירותי מחקר טכנולוגי

אתר: ebsco.com

כתב ויתור: WebCatalog אינו מסונף אל EBSCO Information Services, אינו משויך אליו, אינו מורשה מטעמו, אינו מומלץ על ידי ואינו קשור אליו באופן רשמי באף דרך אחרת. השמות, הסמלים והמותגים של כל המוצרים הם קניינם של הבעלים שלהם, בהתאמה.

אלטרנטיבות

G2

G2

g2.com

SparkToro

SparkToro

sparktoro.com

TechInsights

TechInsights

techinsights.com

teQatlas

teQatlas

teqatlas.com

SPEEDA Edge

SPEEDA Edge

sp-edge.com

Lumose Marketplace

Lumose Marketplace

lumosemarketplace.com

buyr

buyr

buyr.com

Baymard

Baymard

baymard.com

Batimatech

Batimatech

batimatech.com

ABI Research

ABI Research

abiresearch.com

Pangea.ai

Pangea.ai

pangea.ai

Omdia

Omdia

omdia.com

סיור

WebCatalog Desktop

תמיכה

חברה

מידע משפטי

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Privobot
Privobot
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.