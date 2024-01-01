TAGLAB
לא התקנת את WebCatalog Desktop? הורד/י את WebCatalog Desktop.
אתר: taglab.net
שפר/י את החוויה עם האפליקציה השולחנית של TAGLAB ב-WebCatalog Desktop ל-Mac, ל-Windows ול-Linux.
הפעל/י אפליקציות בחלונות נטולי הסחות דעת, עם המון שיפורים.
נהל/י ועבור/עברי בין אפליקציות וחשבונות מרובים בקלות בלי לעבור בין דפדפנים.
TAGLAB is a specialized limited liability company that provides effective automation solutions to organization's personnel even without coding skills, helping them to govern their martech data & stack setups. TAGLAB is a marketing technology verification and automation suite that helps users audit their website tags, and debug and validate the accuracy of analytics and marketing data collection. The software provides reports on missing or incorrect parameters in tags, verifies tagging triggers on specific pages and user journeys, and automates quality control through monitoring.
קטגוריות:
אתר: taglab.net
כתב ויתור: WebCatalog אינו מסונף אל TAGLAB, אינו משויך אליו, אינו מורשה מטעמו, אינו מומלץ על ידי ואינו קשור אליו באופן רשמי באף דרך אחרת. השמות, הסמלים והמותגים של כל המוצרים הם קניינם של הבעלים שלהם, בהתאמה.