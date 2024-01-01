WebCatalog

Crownpeak

Crownpeak

לא התקנת את WebCatalog Desktop? הורד/י את WebCatalog Desktop.

שימוש באפליקציית אינטרנט

אתר: crownpeak.com

שפר/י את החוויה עם האפליקציה השולחנית של Crownpeak ב-WebCatalog Desktop ל-Mac, ל-Windows ול-Linux.

הפעל/י אפליקציות בחלונות נטולי הסחות דעת, עם המון שיפורים.

נהל/י ועבור/עברי בין אפליקציות וחשבונות מרובים בקלות בלי לעבור בין דפדפנים.

Crownpeak’s AI-led and fully accessible Digital Experience Platform put content and commerce at the forefront of the buyer’s journey. With personalized content at scale, AI-driven commerce search, merch and recommendations, the customer always wins with the best experience possible. Crownpeak enables customers to create tailored digital experiences, to expand their brand and grow their revenue. Clients around the world including Unilever, Bosch, Nintendo, Asos and La Redoute trust Crownpeak's cloud-native SaaS Digital Experience Platform (DXP) solutions to achieve their data-driven content goals and level up their digital experience initiatives. Founded in 2001, Crownpeak continues to expand their product suite, providing Content Management, Digital Accessibility and Quality and Product Discovery capabilities to empower customers to build their own customized and successful DXP. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Crownpeak has offices in countries across the globe, including London, Paris, Amsterdam, Münster, Sofia and Dortmund, Germany.

קטגוריות:

Business
מערכות ניהול תגים

אתר: crownpeak.com

כתב ויתור: WebCatalog אינו מסונף אל Crownpeak, אינו משויך אליו, אינו מורשה מטעמו, אינו מומלץ על ידי ואינו קשור אליו באופן רשמי באף דרך אחרת. השמות, הסמלים והמותגים של כל המוצרים הם קניינם של הבעלים שלהם, בהתאמה.

אלטרנטיבות

Google Tag Manager

Google Tag Manager

google.com

Impact

Impact

impact.com

UTM.io

UTM.io

web.utm.io

Piwik PRO

Piwik PRO

piwik.pro

Tealium

Tealium

tealium.com

Stape

Stape

stape.io

TAGLAB

TAGLAB

taglab.net

Monita

Monita

getmonita.io

Ixkio

Ixkio

ixkio.com

Commanders Act X

Commanders Act X

commandersact.com

Apollo

Apollo

apolloplatform.com

AnyTrack

AnyTrack

anytrack.io

סיור

WebCatalog Desktop

תמיכה

חברה

מידע משפטי

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Privobot
Privobot
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.