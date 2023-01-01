Employee Advocacy software has barely changed since the early 2010s. You deserve better. Swaybase is Modern Employee Advocacy software that your colleagues will actually love to use. Built-in viral features, gamification, personalization, AI, and ShareAnywhere™ functionality ensure you'll never be left with an outdated Employee Advocacy tool.

קטגוריות :

אתר: swaybase.com

כתב ויתור: WebCatalog אינו מסונף אל Swaybase, אינו משויך אליו, אינו מורשה מטעמו, אינו מומלץ על ידי ואינו קשור אליו באופן רשמי באף דרך אחרת. השמות, הסמלים והמותגים של כל המוצרים הם קניינם של הבעלים שלהם, בהתאמה.