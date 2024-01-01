WebCatalog

Reelevant

Reelevant

לא התקנת את WebCatalog Desktop? הורד/י את WebCatalog Desktop.

שימוש באפליקציית אינטרנט

אתר: try.reelevant.com

שפר/י את החוויה עם האפליקציה השולחנית של Reelevant ב-WebCatalog Desktop ל-Mac, ל-Windows ול-Linux.

הפעל/י אפליקציות בחלונות נטולי הסחות דעת, עם המון שיפורים.

נהל/י ועבור/עברי בין אפליקציות וחשבונות מרובים בקלות בלי לעבור בין דפדפנים.

Reelevant is the first On-Demand Marketing Content Engine. Contents are the reason people interact with your brand. We offer a data-driven approach to create contents on-demand, when consumers actually see them. Our platform generates any content variation in milliseconds, and updates it in real-time, depending on who the consumer is. It's now possible to have a customer lifecycle at the content level and across channels: Email, Push notifications, In-app, SMS, Web, etc. At last, you can generate contents for each person. Reelevant spares you the trouble. There’s no need for any integration, we leverage your stack so you can focus on what matters. This is the real Individualization you’ve been waiting for. Marketing contents that follow people. The end of campaigns as you know them. Data gathering efforts meet their true purpose: being used to create marketing contents instead of campaigns. Improve customer engagement, increase CTLV, and accelerate your revenues with Reelevant. Finally, Reelevant empowers your teams to innovate, unleash their potential, and bring marketing to a new frontier, for their companies, and for themselves.

קטגוריות:

Business
תוכנת התאמה אישית

אתר: try.reelevant.com

כתב ויתור: WebCatalog אינו מסונף אל Reelevant, אינו משויך אליו, אינו מורשה מטעמו, אינו מומלץ על ידי ואינו קשור אליו באופן רשמי באף דרך אחרת. השמות, הסמלים והמותגים של כל המוצרים הם קניינם של הבעלים שלהם, בהתאמה.

אלטרנטיבות

Brevo

Brevo

brevo.com

Klaviyo

Klaviyo

klaviyo.com

AfterShip

AfterShip

aftership.com

Duda

Duda

duda.co

Emma

Emma

myemma.com

Instapage

Instapage

instapage.com

Campaign Monitor

Campaign Monitor

createsend.com

Customer.io

Customer.io

customer.io

Omnisend

Omnisend

omnisend.com

Sender

Sender

sender.net

MoEngage

MoEngage

moengage.com

Litmus

Litmus

litmus.com

יכול גם לעניין אותך

CustomerLabs

CustomerLabs

customerlabs.com

Convertedin

Convertedin

converted.in

Apifon

Apifon

apifon.com

Mentioned

Mentioned

mentioned.ai

LOCALACT

LOCALACT

localact.com

Zoho Campaigns

Zoho Campaigns

zoho.com

Microsoft Clarity

Microsoft Clarity

clarity.microsoft.com

Elfsquad

Elfsquad

elfsquad.io

Castled.io

Castled.io

castled.io

eTrigue

eTrigue

etrigue.com

Ascent360

Ascent360

ascent360.com

Hello Outbound

Hello Outbound

hellooutbound.com

סיור

WebCatalog Desktop

תמיכה

חברה

מידע משפטי

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.