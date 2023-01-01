WebCatalog

Harviist

Harviist

לא התקנת את WebCatalog Desktop? הורד/י את WebCatalog Desktop.

שימוש באפליקציית אינטרנט

אתר: harviist.com

שפר/י את החוויה עם האפליקציה השולחנית של Harviist ב-WebCatalog Desktop ל-Mac, ל-Windows ול-Linux.

הפעל/י אפליקציות בחלונות נטולי הסחות דעת, עם המון שיפורים.

נהל/י ועבור/עברי בין אפליקציות וחשבונות מרובים בקלות בלי לעבור בין דפדפנים.

At Harviist we believe that in order to cut through the noise, the future of effective marketing lies in authentic, organic, and trustworthy recommendations. In order to harness the power of customer referrals, we have created a simple and affordable plug-in platform that will enable you to create and track referral campaigns in just a few clicks. 83% of potential customers trust the recommendations of friends and family, with referred customers showing a 37% higher retention rate (Nielsen). Customer Referral Marketing facilitates and encourages these peer-to-peer recommendations by providing channels and campaigns that make it easier for the customer to talk about your product or service

קטגוריות:

Business
Customer Advocacy Software

אתר: harviist.com

כתב ויתור: WebCatalog אינו מסונף אל Harviist, אינו משויך אליו, אינו מורשה מטעמו, אינו מומלץ על ידי ואינו קשור אליו באופן רשמי באף דרך אחרת. השמות, הסמלים והמותגים של כל המוצרים הם קניינם של הבעלים שלהם, בהתאמה.

אלטרנטיבות

BirdEye

BirdEye

birdeye.com

Tapfiliate

Tapfiliate

tapfiliate.com

Talkable

Talkable

talkable.com

BrandChamp

BrandChamp

brandchamp.io

GrowSurf

GrowSurf

growsurf.com

NiceJob

NiceJob

nicejob.com

Rewardful

Rewardful

rewardful.com

Yotpo

Yotpo

yotpo.com

ReferralCandy

ReferralCandy

referralcandy.com

Smile.io

Smile.io

smile.io

FirstPromoter

FirstPromoter

firstpromoter.com

SpotlerUK

SpotlerUK

spotler.co.uk

סיור

WebCatalog Desktop

תמיכה

חברה

מידע משפטי

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.