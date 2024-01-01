Power Personas
לא התקנת את WebCatalog Desktop? הורד/י את WebCatalog Desktop.
אתר: powerpersonas.com
שפר/י את החוויה עם האפליקציה השולחנית של Power Personas ב-WebCatalog Desktop ל-Mac, ל-Windows ול-Linux.
הפעל/י אפליקציות בחלונות נטולי הסחות דעת, עם המון שיפורים.
נהל/י ועבור/עברי בין אפליקציות וחשבונות מרובים בקלות בלי לעבור בין דפדפנים.
Power Personas is an AI-powered behavioral segmentation & personalization platform that makes it easy for you to create ICPs and buyer personas that automatically show you how to align your content, messaging and branding with your customers, so it makes a bigger impact. Whether you’re targeting a single type of customer or multiple cohorts, our science-based, human-centered recommendations help just about everyone on your team.
קטגוריות:
אתר: powerpersonas.com
כתב ויתור: WebCatalog אינו מסונף אל Power Personas, אינו משויך אליו, אינו מורשה מטעמו, אינו מומלץ על ידי ואינו קשור אליו באופן רשמי באף דרך אחרת. השמות, הסמלים והמותגים של כל המוצרים הם קניינם של הבעלים שלהם, בהתאמה.