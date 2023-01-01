Mailingwork
אתר: mailingwork.de
MAILINGWORK is a legally compliant and data protection conformant software for marketing automation and email marketing. MAILINGWORK offers a reliable software solution that helps to automatically increase the efficiency of marketing activities. Powerful Features: - single or multi-level email marketing automation campaigns - personalization / individualization / segmentation - interest tracking - landingpages - surveys / coupons - A/B testing - lead scoring - statistics and reports
