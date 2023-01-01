WebCatalog

Mailsoftly

Mailsoftly

אתר: mailsoftly.com

Mailsoftly is a free email marketing tool designed to send personalized emails and newsletters to your contacts. We guarantee your email marketing success. For this purpose, we offer free white glove customer support and consultancy for your first email campaign. In this session, we walk through importing your contacts, creating a personalized email campaign, sending it and then analyzing its success together. Only after you experience the effectiveness yourself, we talk about pricing options. The affordable, user friendly and personalized email sending software, Mailsoftly presents such main features : Contact Segmentation Email List Personalized Email Bulk Action Detailed Statistics Transactional Email Email Design Email Templates Email Automation Email Testing Email Parser Email Collector

קטגוריות:

Business
Email Marketing Software

אתר: mailsoftly.com

כתב ויתור: WebCatalog אינו מסונף אל Mailsoftly, אינו משויך אליו, אינו מורשה מטעמו, אינו מומלץ על ידי ואינו קשור אליו באופן רשמי באף דרך אחרת. השמות, הסמלים והמותגים של כל המוצרים הם קניינם של הבעלים שלהם, בהתאמה.

