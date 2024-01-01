Ping

Ping

לא התקנת את WebCatalog Desktop? הורד/י את WebCatalog Desktop.

שימוש באפליקציית אינטרנט

אתר: ping.tm

שפר/י את החוויה עם האפליקציה השולחנית של Ping ב-WebCatalog Desktop ל-Mac, ל-Windows ול-Linux.

הפעל/י אפליקציות בחלונות נטולי הסחות דעת, עם המון שיפורים.

נהל/י ועבור/עברי בין אפליקציות וחשבונות מרובים בקלות בלי לעבור בין דפדפנים.

Ping: The Ultimate Task Manager for Managers & Teams! Organize & Achieve More: - Simple Mode: Easily organize tasks and to-dos with the most user-friendly UI. Get your team on board without any hassle! - Advanced Mode: Plan and prioritize your to-dos for Today, Soon, or Later, streamlining your management process. - AI-Powered Task Recording: Turn your spoken ideas into organized tasks with advanced AI technology. Enhance Team Productivity: - Projects & Groups: Manage and organize projects with ease. Set dependencies, assign tasks, and collaborate effectively. - Effortless Task Allocation: Delegate tasks one-on-one, optimizing your team’s workflow without complex setups. Stay Ahead of Deadlines: - Task Scheduling: Postpone tasks to specific future dates, ensuring you never miss important deadlines. - Smart Notifications: Get relevant alerts focused on what's crucial in your tasks, enhancing your productivity. - Convenient Widget: Instantly access and manage your to-dos with a handy widget on your phone. Innovative Features for Peak Efficiency: - AI Task Assistant: Benefit from AI assistance in titling tasks, breaking them down, and providing step-by-step guidance. - Essential Tools: Keep everything in check with deadlines, reminders, checklists, attachments, notes, chat, and repeating tasks. - Slack Integration: Turn messages into tasks effortlessly, keeping your team’s communication and organization in sync. Why Ping? - Tailored for Managers & Teams: Ideal for leaders and teams who value efficiency and simplicity in task management. - Effective & Intuitive: Experience the perfect balance of straightforward and advanced features, catering to both basic and comprehensive task management needs. Start with Ping Today: Transform how you manage tasks and to-dos. Join the community of professionals excelling with Ping!

אתר: ping.tm

כתב ויתור: WebCatalog אינו מסונף אל Ping, אינו משויך אליו, אינו מורשה מטעמו, אינו מומלץ על ידי ואינו קשור אליו באופן רשמי באף דרך אחרת. השמות, הסמלים והמותגים של כל המוצרים הם קניינם של הבעלים שלהם, בהתאמה.

יכול גם לעניין אותך

Flow-e

Flow-e

flow-e.com

Webasyst Teamwork

Webasyst Teamwork

webasyst.com

Rindle

Rindle

rindle.com

Hive

Hive

hive.com

Plaky

Plaky

plaky.com

Cerri

Cerri

cerri.com

Workast

Workast

workast.com

nTask

nTask

ntaskmanager.com

Social Shared

Social Shared

socialshared.com

Tameday

Tameday

tameday.com

Nutcache

Nutcache

nutcache.com

SenseHawk

SenseHawk

sensehawk.com

סיור

Desktop

תמיכה

חברה

מידע משפטי

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
WebCatalog Spaces
Switchbar
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

אנחנו משתמשים בקובצי Cookie כדי לספק את האתרים שלנו ולשפר את הפעולה שלהם. אם בחרת להשתמש באתרים שלנו, המשמעות היא שהסכמת לשימוש בקובצי Cookie.

מדיניות פרטיות