Pigment
לא התקנת את WebCatalog Desktop? הורד/י את WebCatalog Desktop.
אתר: pigment.com
שפר/י את החוויה עם האפליקציה השולחנית של Pigment ב-WebCatalog Desktop ל-Mac, ל-Windows ול-Linux.
הפעל/י אפליקציות בחלונות נטולי הסחות דעת, עם המון שיפורים.
נהל/י ועבור/עברי בין אפליקציות וחשבונות מרובים בקלות בלי לעבור בין דפדפנים.
What is Pigment? Pigment is a business planning platform. By bringing together people, data and processes into an intuitive, adaptable, integrated platform, teams can quickly build trusted strategic and operational business plans to drive growth, react to change and future-proof their business. Industry-leading companies like Klarna, Figma, Airtable, PVH and Webhelp trust Pigment every day, allowing them to make confident and accurate decisions.
קטגוריות:
אתר: pigment.com
כתב ויתור: WebCatalog אינו מסונף אל Pigment, אינו משויך אליו, אינו מורשה מטעמו, אינו מומלץ על ידי ואינו קשור אליו באופן רשמי באף דרך אחרת. השמות, הסמלים והמותגים של כל המוצרים הם קניינם של הבעלים שלהם, בהתאמה.