WebCatalog

Momice

Momice

לא התקנת את WebCatalog Desktop? הורד/י את WebCatalog Desktop.

שימוש באפליקציית אינטרנט

אתר: momice.com

שפר/י את החוויה עם האפליקציה השולחנית של Momice ב-WebCatalog Desktop ל-Mac, ל-Windows ול-Linux.

הפעל/י אפליקציות בחלונות נטולי הסחות דעת, עם המון שיפורים.

נהל/י ועבור/עברי בין אפליקציות וחשבונות מרובים בקלות בלי לעבור בין דפדפנים.

Momice offers event software and knowledge to event professionals. Momice software enables event professionals to optimize their event website, registration, event mailings, ticketing, audience interaction, on-site registration and event evaluation (survey), of all their live, online and hybrid events. Working with Momice saves time and allows you to avoid mistakes that occur when you do this all manually. Rooted in the event industry, Momice gained a lot of experience in the past 10 years. This knowledge is shared in webinars, whitepapers, one pagers, infographics and live training courses. Momice features include: - Mail (invitations, confirmations, reminders) - Registration (workshops, extra guests, invitee lists) - Website (custom design, templates, white label) - Interaction (chat, polls, audience questions) - Tickets (ticketing, e-tickets, marketing) - Check-in & badges (contactless) check-in, badge printing) - Statistics (survey, viewer data, results)

קטגוריות:

Entertainment
Event Management Platforms

אתר: momice.com

כתב ויתור: WebCatalog אינו מסונף אל Momice, אינו משויך אליו, אינו מורשה מטעמו, אינו מומלץ על ידי ואינו קשור אליו באופן רשמי באף דרך אחרת. השמות, הסמלים והמותגים של כל המוצרים הם קניינם של הבעלים שלהם, בהתאמה.

אלטרנטיבות

Odoo

Odoo

odoo.com

RingCentral

RingCentral

ringcentral.com

Eventbrite

Eventbrite

eventbrite.com

Airmeet

Airmeet

airmeet.com

Whova

Whova

whova.com

Zoho Backstage

Zoho Backstage

zoho.com

Bizzabo

Bizzabo

bizzabo.com

BigMarker

BigMarker

bigmarker.com

Ticket Tailor

Ticket Tailor

tickettailor.com

HeySummit

HeySummit

heysummit.com

Event Farm

Event Farm

eventfarm.com

Goldcast

Goldcast

goldcast.io

סיור

WebCatalog Desktop

תמיכה

חברה

מידע משפטי

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.