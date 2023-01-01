WebCatalog

Loyale

Loyale

לא התקנת את WebCatalog Desktop? הורד/י את WebCatalog Desktop.

שימוש באפליקציית אינטרנט

אתר: loyale.io

שפר/י את החוויה עם האפליקציה השולחנית של Loyale ב-WebCatalog Desktop ל-Mac, ל-Windows ול-Linux.

הפעל/י אפליקציות בחלונות נטולי הסחות דעת, עם המון שיפורים.

נהל/י ועבור/עברי בין אפליקציות וחשבונות מרובים בקלות בלי לעבור בין דפדפנים.

Loyale is a cloud-based customer loyalty platform that offers reward schemes and marketing tools to companies. It can integrate with existing stack such as Shopify, WooCommerce, Lightspeed, Mailchimp, and more to automate workflows. The software offers advanced features such as points, rewards, coupons, gift cards, feedback forms, punch cards, and VIP clients. As a marketing automation platform, Loyale allows businesses to run highly-converting campaigns at an incredible ROI. - Segment customers based on demographics or purchase behaviour. - Communicate with customers through push notifications, emails, and posts. - Schedule personalised one-off or repeat automations triggered by time or actions. - Generate reports based on real-time data to analyse and improve performance.

קטגוריות:

Business
Loyalty Management Software

אתר: loyale.io

כתב ויתור: WebCatalog אינו מסונף אל Loyale, אינו משויך אליו, אינו מורשה מטעמו, אינו מומלץ על ידי ואינו קשור אליו באופן רשמי באף דרך אחרת. השמות, הסמלים והמותגים של כל המוצרים הם קניינם של הבעלים שלהם, בהתאמה.

אלטרנטיבות

Salesforce

Salesforce

salesforce.com

Square

Square

squareup.com

Talkable

Talkable

talkable.com

Fivestars

Fivestars

fivestars.com

Yotpo

Yotpo

yotpo.com

Smile.io

Smile.io

smile.io

Friendbuy

Friendbuy

friendbuy.com

Ambassador

Ambassador

getambassador.com

LoyaltyLion

LoyaltyLion

loyaltylion.com

Stamped

Stamped

stamped.io

Uniqodo

Uniqodo

uniqodo.com

Sparkage Consumer

Sparkage Consumer

getsparkage.com

סיור

WebCatalog Desktop

תמיכה

חברה

מידע משפטי

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.