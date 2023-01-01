Send better email in less time. SmartrMail is the easiest way to send email that delights your customers and gets more sales. We integrate with Shopify, BigCommerce, WooCommerce and Neto. We're one of the most recommended email marketing apps in the e-commerce space. We have over 130+ five star reviews across Shopify and other review platforms.

