SmartrMail
לא התקנת את WebCatalog Desktop? הורד/י את WebCatalog Desktop.
אתר: smartrmail.com
שפר/י את החוויה עם האפליקציה השולחנית של SmartrMail ב-WebCatalog Desktop ל-Mac, ל-Windows ול-Linux.
הפעל/י אפליקציות בחלונות נטולי הסחות דעת, עם המון שיפורים.
נהל/י ועבור/עברי בין אפליקציות וחשבונות מרובים בקלות בלי לעבור בין דפדפנים.
Send better email in less time. SmartrMail is the easiest way to send email that delights your customers and gets more sales. We integrate with Shopify, BigCommerce, WooCommerce and Neto. We're one of the most recommended email marketing apps in the e-commerce space. We have over 130+ five star reviews across Shopify and other review platforms.
קטגוריות:
אתר: smartrmail.com
כתב ויתור: WebCatalog אינו מסונף אל SmartrMail, אינו משויך אליו, אינו מורשה מטעמו, אינו מומלץ על ידי ואינו קשור אליו באופן רשמי באף דרך אחרת. השמות, הסמלים והמותגים של כל המוצרים הם קניינם של הבעלים שלהם, בהתאמה.