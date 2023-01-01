Kangaroo Members

WebCatalog

Drive customer loyalty and growth with Kangaroo Rewards, a leading omnichannel loyalty engine trusted by thousands of SMBs and Fortune 500 companies. Craft hyper-personalized engagement with targeted rewards, automated marketing, and your own branded app. Witness average order values soar as customers feel valued, spend more, and return for more. Streamline operations with effortless setup and expert support. Our laser-focused data insights optimize your program, maximize ROI, and fuel pure profit. Kangaroo integrates with leading POS, eCommerce, and marketing platforms like Shopify, Lightspeed, Magento, and Mailchimp. Book a demo today!

קטגוריות:

Business
Loyalty Management Software

