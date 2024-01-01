WebCatalog

HYPERISE

HYPERISE

לא התקנת את WebCatalog Desktop? הורד/י את WebCatalog Desktop.

שימוש באפליקציית אינטרנט

אתר: hyperise.com

שפר/י את החוויה עם האפליקציה השולחנית של HYPERISE ב-WebCatalog Desktop ל-Mac, ל-Windows ול-Linux.

הפעל/י אפליקציות בחלונות נטולי הסחות דעת, עם המון שיפורים.

נהל/י ועבור/עברי בין אפליקציות וחשבונות מרובים בקלות בלי לעבור בין דפדפנים.

Hyperise is a SaaS toolkit, that enables image/website/video personalisation. This has been proven to significantly increase engagement and conversions in outreach campaigns. The brain processes images so quickly (60,000 quicker than text), when we include personalization in images, they trigger a pattern interrupt that leads to more mindshare which leads to more engagement and prospects taking your CTA in your outreach. Hyperise integrates with 1,000s of sales and marketing platforms, so can be frictionlessly implemented into your existing stack.

קטגוריות:

Productivity
תוכנת התאמה אישית

אתר: hyperise.com

כתב ויתור: WebCatalog אינו מסונף אל HYPERISE, אינו משויך אליו, אינו מורשה מטעמו, אינו מומלץ על ידי ואינו קשור אליו באופן רשמי באף דרך אחרת. השמות, הסמלים והמותגים של כל המוצרים הם קניינם של הבעלים שלהם, בהתאמה.

אלטרנטיבות

Brevo

Brevo

brevo.com

Klaviyo

Klaviyo

klaviyo.com

AfterShip

AfterShip

aftership.com

Duda

Duda

duda.co

Instapage

Instapage

instapage.com

Campaign Monitor

Campaign Monitor

createsend.com

Emma

Emma

myemma.com

Customer.io

Customer.io

customer.io

Omnisend

Omnisend

omnisend.com

Sender

Sender

sender.net

MoEngage

MoEngage

moengage.com

Litmus

Litmus

litmus.com

יכול גם לעניין אותך

Icy Leads

Icy Leads

icyleads.com

Reply.io

Reply.io

reply.io

Hatch

Hatch

usehatchapp.com

Nexweave

Nexweave

nexweave.com

PersistIQ

PersistIQ

persistiq.com

LeiaPix Converter

LeiaPix Converter

convert.leiapix.com

Expandi

Expandi

expandi.io

Hushly

Hushly

hushly.com

ReachInbox

ReachInbox

reachinbox.ai

zaplify

zaplify

zaplify.com

Webeo

Webeo

webeo.com

QuickMail

QuickMail

quickmail.io

סיור

WebCatalog Desktop

תמיכה

חברה

מידע משפטי

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.