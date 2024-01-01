WebCatalog

SellitPics is an online Software that creates automated hyper-personalized image messages to get you more clients & sales on Facebook, LinkedIn, Email and also from your Landing Pages. Key features of SellitPics: * Sends personalized image messages to your prospects on social media. * Send emails with personalized images and improve your click rates. * Create super-personalized landing pages with personalized images and text. * Delight and surprise your prospects and be remembered. * Your message stands out from pesky spam. Never get blocked again. * Easy-to-use interface. You’ll be creating customized images in minutes. * Supports personalization at scale. Use anywhere you want. * Dozens of readymade templates. Get started immediately. * Get access to public templates shared by users like you. * Powerful template editor. Modify other people’s templates or make yours from scratch. * Use any HTML code to use in your custom images.

Business
כתב ויתור: WebCatalog אינו מסונף אל SellitPics, אינו משויך אליו, אינו מורשה מטעמו, אינו מומלץ על ידי ואינו קשור אליו באופן רשמי באף דרך אחרת. השמות, הסמלים והמותגים של כל המוצרים הם קניינם של הבעלים שלהם, בהתאמה.

