Cognician

Cognician

לא התקנת את WebCatalog Desktop? הורד/י את WebCatalog Desktop.

שימוש באפליקציית אינטרנט

אתר: cognician.com

שפר/י את החוויה עם האפליקציה השולחנית של Cognician ב-WebCatalog Desktop ל-Mac, ל-Windows ול-Linux.

הפעל/י אפליקציות בחלונות נטולי הסחות דעת, עם המון שיפורים.

נהל/י ועבור/עברי בין אפליקציות וחשבונות מרובים בקלות בלי לעבור בין דפדפנים.

Cognician activates employee behavior change through scalable, personalized, data-driven digital experiences that achieve measurable change in 30 days or less. This neuroscience-based approach is grounded in action, follow-through, reflection, and social engagement. Cognician's user-friendly interface is chat-based and interactive and guides employees to adopt new ways of thinking and take action for personal development, team collaboration, innovation, and productivity.
קטגוריות:
Business
Training & Development Companies

אתר: cognician.com

כתב ויתור: WebCatalog אינו מסונף אל Cognician, אינו משויך אליו, אינו מורשה מטעמו, אינו מומלץ על ידי ואינו קשור אליו באופן רשמי באף דרך אחרת. השמות, הסמלים והמותגים של כל המוצרים הם קניינם של הבעלים שלהם, בהתאמה.

אלטרנטיבות

Hone

Hone

honehq.com

Project Management Institute

Project Management Institute

pmi.org

SHRM

SHRM

shrm.org

Wildsparq

Wildsparq

wildsparq.com

SuccessCOACHING

SuccessCOACHING

successcoaching.co

יכול גם לעניין אותך

wAnywhere

wAnywhere

wanywhere.com

Neurons

Neurons

neuronsinc.com

Appraisal Smart

Appraisal Smart

appraisal-smart.com

Thrive Global

Thrive Global

thriveglobal.com

Ayanza

Ayanza

ayanza.com

Populum

Populum

populum.io

Echometer

Echometer

echometerapp.com

Hone

Hone

honehq.com

Ardoq

Ardoq

ardoq.com

Slidergap

Slidergap

spidergap.com

Practikalia

Practikalia

practikalia.com

Stonly

Stonly

stonly.com

סיור

Desktop

תמיכה

חברה

מידע משפטי

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.