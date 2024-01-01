Project Management Institute

Project Management Institute

לא התקנת את WebCatalog Desktop? הורד/י את WebCatalog Desktop.

שימוש באפליקציית אינטרנט

אתר: pmi.org

שפר/י את החוויה עם האפליקציה השולחנית של Project Management Institute ב-WebCatalog Desktop ל-Mac, ל-Windows ול-Linux.

הפעל/י אפליקציות בחלונות נטולי הסחות דעת, עם המון שיפורים.

נהל/י ועבור/עברי בין אפליקציות וחשבונות מרובים בקלות בלי לעבור בין דפדפנים.

We advance careers, improve organizational success and further mature the profession of project management through our globally recognized standards, certifications, resources, tools, academic research, publications, professional development courses and networking opportunities.
קטגוריות:
Business
Training & Development Companies

אתר: pmi.org

כתב ויתור: WebCatalog אינו מסונף אל Project Management Institute, אינו משויך אליו, אינו מורשה מטעמו, אינו מומלץ על ידי ואינו קשור אליו באופן רשמי באף דרך אחרת. השמות, הסמלים והמותגים של כל המוצרים הם קניינם של הבעלים שלהם, בהתאמה.

אלטרנטיבות

Hone

Hone

honehq.com

SHRM

SHRM

shrm.org

Cognician

Cognician

cognician.com

Wildsparq

Wildsparq

wildsparq.com

SuccessCOACHING

SuccessCOACHING

successcoaching.co

יכול גם לעניין אותך

(ISC)2

(ISC)2

isc2.org

INE

INE

ine.com

Clover Learning

Clover Learning

cloverlearning.com

GoReact

GoReact

goreact.com

Birzeit University Portal

Birzeit University Portal

birzeit.edu

DeepDyve

DeepDyve

deepdyve.com

Burlington English

Burlington English

burlingtonenglish.com

HiMama Academy

HiMama Academy

academy.himama.com

Sama AI

Sama AI

sama.com

Jagir

Jagir

jagir.co

CNKI

CNKI

cnki.net

YouScience

YouScience

youscience.com

סיור

Desktop

תמיכה

חברה

מידע משפטי

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.