WebCatalog

camelQA

camelQA

לא התקנת את WebCatalog Desktop? הורד/י את WebCatalog Desktop.

שימוש באפליקציית אינטרנט

אתר: camelqa.com

שפר/י את החוויה עם האפליקציה השולחנית של camelQA ב-WebCatalog Desktop ל-Mac, ל-Windows ול-Linux.

הפעל/י אפליקציות בחלונות נטולי הסחות דעת, עם המון שיפורים.

נהל/י ועבור/עברי בין אפליקציות וחשבונות מרובים בקלות בלי לעבור בין דפדפנים.

CamelQA creates, maintains, and runs your app tests for you. CamelQA is an AI QA agent that can conduct end-to-end testing of mobile apps. We convert natural language test cases into tests that run on iOS and Android devices in our device farm, making the QA process easier and more reliable.

אתר: camelqa.com

כתב ויתור: WebCatalog אינו מסונף אל camelQA, אינו משויך אליו, אינו מורשה מטעמו, אינו מומלץ על ידי ואינו קשור אליו באופן רשמי באף דרך אחרת. השמות, הסמלים והמותגים של כל המוצרים הם קניינם של הבעלים שלהם, בהתאמה.

יכול גם לעניין אותך

QualityX

QualityX

qualityx.io

Visual Studio App Center

Visual Studio App Center

appcenter.ms

Virtuoso

Virtuoso

virtuoso.qa

Qase

Qase

qase.io

testRigor

testRigor

testrigor.com

PrepAI

PrepAI

prepai.io

Expo

Expo

expo.dev

Wondershare Virbo

Wondershare Virbo

virbo.wondershare.com

Appetize.io

Appetize.io

appetize.io

GenRocket

GenRocket

genrocket.com

Flangapp

Flangapp

flangapp.com

Userfeel

Userfeel

userfeel.com

סיור

Desktop

תמיכה

חברה

מידע משפטי

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Privobot
Privobot
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.