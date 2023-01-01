Callspree offers fully customizable website lead widgets that can be easily embedded into your website to attract the attention of your website visitors. Callspree has two products; A Callback widgets and a Lead-to-Call form widget. The Callspree callback widget enables your website visitors to connect with your sales & customer support teams immediately via phone calls. With the callback widget, your website visitors can set up instant callbacks or choose a specific time to be contacted, helping your sales team close more deals than you thought possible. The Callspree lead form when embedded into your website can help you reduce wait time and lead response time while facilitating easy engagement with your leads through automatic callbacks from the form.

