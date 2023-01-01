WebCatalog

אתר: responseiq.com

We increase the conversion rate of website visitors to real sales-driven enquiries by 60%. Our easy to install callback widget offers free and instant callbacks to prospects who are on your site and ready to buy. Our technology sends the calls to your available agents and connects the two in under 27 seconds. By removing all worldwide communication barriers and allowing visitors from anywhere in the world to speak to you for free, hold times and psychological reservations are eliminated. If you are not available the user simply schedules a suitable date and time and we'll send the call to you and to them so you never lose their interest.

קטגוריות:

Business
Lead Capture Software

