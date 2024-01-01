ABI Research
לא התקנת את WebCatalog Desktop? הורד/י את WebCatalog Desktop.
אתר: abiresearch.com
שפר/י את החוויה עם האפליקציה השולחנית של ABI Research ב-WebCatalog Desktop ל-Mac, ל-Windows ול-Linux.
הפעל/י אפליקציות בחלונות נטולי הסחות דעת, עם המון שיפורים.
נהל/י ועבור/עברי בין אפליקציות וחשבונות מרובים בקלות בלי לעבור בין דפדפנים.
ABI Research is a global technology intelligence firm delivering actionable research and strategic guidance to technology leaders, innovators, and decision-makers around the world. ABI Research is uniquely positioned at the intersection of end-market companies and technology solution providers, serving as the bridge that seamlessly connects these two segments by driving successful technology implementations and delivering strategies proven to attract and retain customers.
קטגוריות:
אתר: abiresearch.com
כתב ויתור: WebCatalog אינו מסונף אל ABI Research, אינו משויך אליו, אינו מורשה מטעמו, אינו מומלץ על ידי ואינו קשור אליו באופן רשמי באף דרך אחרת. השמות, הסמלים והמותגים של כל המוצרים הם קניינם של הבעלים שלהם, בהתאמה.