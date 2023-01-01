WebCatalogWebCatalog
Seterra

Seterra

geoguessr.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the Seterra app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

More than 400 free map quiz games in more than 40 languages Learn geography the easy way! Learning geography doesn't have to be boring. Do it the easy way with Seterra! In no time, you could learn to locate every single country in the world on a map. Seterra includes fun quizzes that help familiarize you with countries, capital cities, flags, rivers, lakes, and notable geological features.

Website: seterra.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Seterra. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Flags Maniac

Flags Maniac

poki.com

Flags Quiz

Flags Quiz

poki.com

Flags

Flags

poki.com

Worldle

Worldle

worldle.teuteuf.fr

MAPBAN

MAPBAN

mapban.gg

Basketball FRVR

Basketball FRVR

basketball.frvr.com

The Impossible Quiz 2

The Impossible Quiz 2

poki.com

Gomoku.com

Gomoku.com

gomoku.com

JetPunk

JetPunk

jetpunk.com

Pente.org

Pente.org

pente.org

Time Quiz

Time Quiz

poki.com

Best Fiends

Best Fiends

apps.facebook.com