Yarn Untangle is a puzzle game where you untangle balls of yarn with the help of your trusted kittens. Simply select a yarn and drag it around to free it from the tangled mess. Pay attention to the color of the connecting threads. Red means it's tangled, pink means it's being untangled, and yellow means you've successfully untangled it. There is an endless mode and also over a hundred meticulously designed puzzles for you to solve, so the game will keep feeling fresh even after playing it for hours! Make sure to get a hint if you're stuck and not sure how to pass a level. Can you finish every level in Yarn Untangle?Hold down your cursor or finger to select a ball of yarn and untangle it by moving it.Yarn Untangle was created by Salt Pastel Studio. This is their first game on Poki!You can play Yarn Untangle for free on Poki.Yarn Untangle can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

