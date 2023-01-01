Sink It is a skill game where you have to sink your opponents boat by shooting your cannon! Play by yourself or with a friend either on desktop or mobile. Watch your angle and fire your cannon at the right time. If you hit the water, you will cause a giant wave that will move both you and your opponent, making it more difficult to hit each other. During the match, objects will fall from the sky that will affect the water. Some of those object can actually be collected. By using the waves to move the object towards you, you can use their cool effect, like freezing the sea! Can you defeat all your opponents?1 Player:Fire - Press space / tap and release on mobile and tablet2 Players:Fire player 2 - Press enter / tap and release on mobile and tabletSink It was created by Alex, Jacq & Koen. This is their first game on Poki!

Website: poki.com

