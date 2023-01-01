Have you always wondered what it would be like to be a panda? How those big, fluffy, black and white bears navigate the forest? Well then Panda Simulator 3D on Poki is the game for you! Take your panda through challenges, munch on bamboo, and earn points to upgrade your bear in this fun simulator game. Controls: WASD/Arrow keys - Move Shift - Run Space - Jump Left mouse click - Attack

Website: poki.com

