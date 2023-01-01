Line Up: Dots! is a thinking game where you have to connect all the dots in the right order. Every connection with a dot counts for 1. Make sure to check on what positions you have to hit a start to get the perfect scores. You can not cross your own line, so make sure to take the right approach. Are you stuck? Next to the lightbulb on the bottom is a way for you to reveal the number for a position, which should help you get further. There are tons of levels for you to unlock, and even some nice themes as well! Can you beat the full game?Connecting dots - mouse click and holdLine Up: Dots! was created by Rodolfo Seabra, it is his first game on Poki!

Website: poki.com

