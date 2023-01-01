Jigsaw Photo Puzzle: Summer is a jigsaw puzzle game created by Avix Games. Drag puzzle pieces around and place them in the right spot to reveal a stunning, warm image related to the summer. If you have all pieces in the right spot, you complete the level! There are 3 difficulty levels to choose from: easy, normal and hard, each adding more and more pieces to the puzzle. Playing this relaxing puzzle experience is the perfect way to spend your summertime!Either click or drag to move a selected piece. Put all the pieces in order to reveal the image and finish the level.Jigsaw Photo Puzzle: Summer was created by Avix Games. Play their other thinking games on Poki: Thumb Fighter, Thumb Fighter Christmas, Photo Puzzle: Swap Edition, Photo Puzzle: Jigsaw Edition and Photo Puzzle: Slide Edition

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Jigsaw Photo Puzzle: Summer. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.