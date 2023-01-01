WebCatalogWebCatalog
Cricket World Cup

Cricket World Cup

poki.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the Cricket World Cup app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Cricket World Cup is a cool cricket sports game where you compete for the World Cup! Choose the country you want to represent and score as many points as possible to defeat all your rivals. Be sure to hit your target in order to claim the victory! Cricket World Cup on Poki is built in HTML5 meaning you can enjoy all the cricket action in your browser on both desktop and mobile web. Controls:Click/Tap - Hit the ball

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Cricket World Cup. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Ultimate Swish

Ultimate Swish

poki.com

A Small World Cup

A Small World Cup

poki.com

Foot Chinko

Foot Chinko

poki.com

Baseball Kid Pitcher Cup

Baseball Kid Pitcher Cup

poki.com

Soccer Skills World Cup

Soccer Skills World Cup

poki.com

Sling World Cup

Sling World Cup

poki.com

Pony DressUp

Pony DressUp

poki.com

Dark Runner

Dark Runner

poki.com

Snake Attack

Snake Attack

poki.com

Sumo Party

Sumo Party

poki.com

Zuma Boom

Zuma Boom

poki.com

Hard Truck

Hard Truck

poki.com