Blumgi Ball is a sports game that combines the platform and puzzle genres into one fun package. You aim is to simply get the ball through the hoop like the good old classic basketball. You do this using a slingshot system where you pull the indicator in accordance with the intensity at which you want to throw the ball, and release it to throw. But wait - there's a twist! In Blumgi Ball, you have the superpower of teleporting directly next to your ball. This opens a wide range of possibilities when it comes to making chain combos and dunking in style. Every successfully finished level awards you some points which add up to unlock cool new characters. You will love exploring the vibrant and creative levels full of surprises in Blumgi Ball!Get the ball through the net using a slingshot system where you pull the indicator in accordance with the intensity at which you want to throw the ball, and release it to throw.Aim and shoot - Left mouse click, drag, and releaseTeleport to ball - Space barThere are 9 unique Blumgi Ball characters in the game so far. They are all designed after animals.Blumgi Ball was created by Blumgi, a game development studio based in France. Play their legendary skill game on Poki: Blumgi RocketBlumgi Ball is free to play on Poki.Blumgi Ball is playable on both your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

Website: poki.com

