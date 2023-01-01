Battle Wheels
poki.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the Battle Wheels app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Battle Wheels is an arcade game where you control a car in a 1 on 1 battle against your enemy! Unfortunately, there are no roofs on these battle vehicles but you can use that to your advantage and hit your opponent on the head with your car to win. You can pretty much fly around the arena and flip your way onto your opposition's head to defeat them. Upgrade your chassis for more base health, get some sick new wheels for more damage, and improve your car with normal damage and health upgrades too! Customise your character and get battling to see how far up the ranks you can go! If you want a challenge, play in the two player mode against your friend to see who is the Battle Wheels champ!Hit the opponent in the head with your car to deal damage. Once the health bar hits zero, you win that round!Battle Wheels is created by EasyCats. Play their other games on Poki: Merge Arena and Archer Castle You can play Battle Wheels for free on Poki.Battle Wheels can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.Yes! Battle Wheels is a single or local multiplayer game so you can play with your friend at the same computer!
Website: poki.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Battle Wheels. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
Stickman Fighter: Epic Battle
poki.com
Heads Arena: Soccer All Stars
poki.com
Happy Wheels
poki.com
Car Simulator Arena
poki.com
3D Arena Racing
poki.com
Heads Arena: Euro Soccer
poki.com
Gomoku.com
gomoku.com
Archer Castle
poki.com
Pente.org
pente.org
Apple Knight: Fight
poki.com
Top Speed 3D
poki.com
Duck Life: Battle
poki.com