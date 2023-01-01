Battle Wheels is an arcade game where you control a car in a 1 on 1 battle against your enemy! Unfortunately, there are no roofs on these battle vehicles but you can use that to your advantage and hit your opponent on the head with your car to win. You can pretty much fly around the arena and flip your way onto your opposition's head to defeat them. Upgrade your chassis for more base health, get some sick new wheels for more damage, and improve your car with normal damage and health upgrades too! Customise your character and get battling to see how far up the ranks you can go! If you want a challenge, play in the two player mode against your friend to see who is the Battle Wheels champ!Hit the opponent in the head with your car to deal damage. Once the health bar hits zero, you win that round!Battle Wheels is created by EasyCats. Play their other games on Poki: Merge Arena and Archer Castle You can play Battle Wheels for free on Poki.Battle Wheels can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.Yes! Battle Wheels is a single or local multiplayer game so you can play with your friend at the same computer!

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Battle Wheels. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.