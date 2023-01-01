Golfparty.io is an online multiplayer mini-golf game where you race the other players to see who can sink the ball first! Your objective is to simply get the ball rolling through various traps, cliffs, contraptions, and many other obstacles into the hole waiting at the end of the level. You will be scored by the number of shots you take as well as your agility. Try to aim carefully and take as few putts as possible. Hold down your finger or mouse to start aiming. You can drag backward to set your shots' intensity and aim left or right to change direction. Release to shoot! Invite your friends and play against each other to see who the ultimate golfer is!

Website: golfparty.io

