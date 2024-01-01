Benefits Consulting Providers - Applications les plus populaires
Benefits consulting involves outsourcing human resource (HR) functions specialized in the selection, procurement, implementation, administration, and renewal of employee benefits plans. These plans encompass various benefits such as group health insurance, life insurance, paid time off, pensions, student loan repayment, disability insurance, and individual retirement accounts. Service providers in this field assess the requirements, monitor benefit utilization and availability for both employers and employees, and ensure compliance with governmental regulations. They act as the primary liaison between insurance companies, vendors, and clients. Through thorough research and negotiation, these providers offer tailored plans that align with clients' needs. Businesses engage with these services year-round and can anticipate ongoing communication and support.
ADP
adp.com
ADP propose des solutions de paie et de ressources humaines en ligne de pointe, ainsi que des services de fiscalité, de conformité, d'administration des avantages sociaux et bien plus encore. Obtenez le meilleur avec ADP.
Empower
empower.com
Nous sommes là pour vous aider à atteindre tous vos objectifs financiers, depuis votre bien-être financier actuel jusqu’à la retraite que vous imaginez dans le futur.