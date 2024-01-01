Alternatives - Notta
Otter
otter.ai
Otter est une application intelligente de prise de notes qui vous permet de mémoriser, rechercher et partager vos conversations vocales. Otter crée des notes vocales intelligentes qui combinent audio, transcription, identification du locuteur, photos en ligne et phrases clés. Il aide les hommes d'af...
Krisp
krisp.ai
Profitez d'une voix HD sans bruit de fond ni écho lors de réunions, podcasts et enregistrements à distance. Krisp évite les distractions bruyantes, augmentant ainsi la productivité et le professionnalisme.
Deepgram
deepgram.com
Intégrez Voice AI dans vos applications. Des startups à la NASA, les API Deepgram sont utilisées pour transcrire et comprendre des millions de minutes audio chaque jour. Rapide, précis, évolutif et rentable. Tout ce dont les développeurs ont besoin pour créer en toute confiance et livrer plus rapid...
Speechmatics
speechmatics.com
Speechmatics is the world’s leading expert in Speech Intelligence, combining the latest breakthroughs in AI and ML to unlock the business value in human speech. Businesses use Speechmatics worldwide to accurately understand and transcribe human-level speech into text regardless of demographic, age, ...
OpenAI
openai.com
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core. OpenAI is dedicated to putting that alignment of interests first...