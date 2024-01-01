Alternatives - Notta

Otter

otter.ai

Otter est une application intelligente de prise de notes qui vous permet de mémoriser, rechercher et partager vos conversations vocales. Otter crée des notes vocales intelligentes qui combinent audio, transcription, identification du locuteur, photos en ligne et phrases clés. Il aide les hommes d'af...

Krisp

krisp.ai

Profitez d'une voix HD sans bruit de fond ni écho lors de réunions, podcasts et enregistrements à distance. Krisp évite les distractions bruyantes, augmentant ainsi la productivité et le professionnalisme.

Deepgram

deepgram.com

Intégrez Voice AI dans vos applications. Des startups à la NASA, les API Deepgram sont utilisées pour transcrire et comprendre des millions de minutes audio chaque jour. Rapide, précis, évolutif et rentable. Tout ce dont les développeurs ont besoin pour créer en toute confiance et livrer plus rapid...

Speechmatics

speechmatics.com

Speechmatics is the world’s leading expert in Speech Intelligence, combining the latest breakthroughs in AI and ML to unlock the business value in human speech. Businesses use Speechmatics worldwide to accurately understand and transcribe human-level speech into text regardless of demographic, age, ...

OpenAI

openai.com

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core. OpenAI is dedicated to putting that alignment of interests first...

