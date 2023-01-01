Alternatives - monday.com
ClickUp
clickup.com
Notre mission est de rendre le monde plus productif. Pour ce faire, nous avons créé une seule application pour les remplacer toutes : Tâches, Docs, Objectifs et Chat.
RingCentral
ringcentral.com
RingCentral, Inc. est un fournisseur américain coté en bourse de solutions de communication et de collaboration basées sur le cloud pour les entreprises. Le PDG de RingCentral, Vlad Shmunis, et le CTO, Vlad Vendrow, ont fondé la société en 1999. Parmi les investisseurs de RingCentral figuraient Doug...
Airmeet
airmeet.com
Découvrez votre plateforme incontournable pour les sommets virtuels, les conférences en ligne et les événements hybrides. Conçu pour s'engager à travers une expérience personnalisée. Essayer gratuitement!
Whova
whova.com
Logiciel de gestion d'événements tout-en-un pour les événements en personne, hybrides et virtuels
Bizzabo
bizzabo.com
Bizzabo est le logiciel événementiel le plus apprécié au monde. Notre plateforme permet à chaque organisateur, spécialiste du marketing, exposant et participant de libérer la puissance des événements.
BigMarker
bigmarker.com
Organisez des webinaires que votre public adorera. Si vous êtes prêt à utiliser un logiciel de webinaire simple et personnalisable, sans téléchargement ni tracas, bienvenue chez vous.
Goldcast
goldcast.io
Goldcast est une plateforme d'événements B2B sur mesure qui transforme le marketing grâce à l'hébergement sans effort d'événements numériques et en personne attrayants. Des milliers de spécialistes du marketing B2B, issus d'entreprises comme Adobe, Microsoft, Zuora et Mailchimp, exploitent Goldcast ...
Swapcard
swapcard.com
Organisez des expositions et des conférences plus intelligentes, sans maux de tête Swapcard est une plateforme d'événements d'inscription et d'engagement facile à utiliser, conçue pour générer des revenus plus élevés lors de vos événements.
Hubilo
hubilo.com
Créez de meilleurs événements qui génèrent de réels revenus. Chaque événement est une opportunité d’augmenter vos revenus, peu importe où il se déroule. Donnez la priorité au pipeline à partir d'une plate-forme unique avec des webinaires, des soirées de visionnage, des démonstrations, des conférenc...
Nouri
nouri.ai
Nouri.ai is the only event platform that builds a Community and facilitates networking! Gamify your event, ai-enabled connections, chat with attendees or staff.
Grip Events
grip.events
Grip is the AI-powered event platform built for business relationships. It helps event organizers like SXSW, RX and Clarion Events establish, maintain and track relationships between participants over multiple events.
Agorify
agorify.com
Agorify stands at the forefront of democratizing event technology, driven by our belief that high-quality, efficient event management solutions should be accessible and affordable. Our platform is a reflection of this commitment, offering a range of features designed for events of all sizes and budg...
Brella
brella.io
Brella is the leading event platform for in-person, hybrid, and virtual events. The world’s leading conferences and exhibitions trust Brella to power their events with relevant content, quality networking, and innovative revenue-generation opportunities. Brella’s meticulous analytics reporting, whic...
Fourwaves
fourwaves.com
Fourwaves is a conference management solution for researchers and event organizers. With Fourwaves you can easily manage any scientific event from virtual poster sessions to global conferences. Some features include: - Event website builder - Registrations and payments tools - Abstract management - ...
Notified
notified.com
Notified Event Cloud delivers the world’s most comprehensive end-to-end event technology and related services to power the creation and management of events. Manage the entire lifecycle of your events, no matter the location, format, size or length - from single sessions to always-on experiences. No...
inwink
inwink.com
inwink is the BtoB marketing SaaS platform that enables companies to showcase their brands and engage their audiences through: - in-person, online, and hybrid events ; - always-on online communities on dedicated websites ; - centralized, highly-secured data, strictly partitioned by customer. - a nat...
Canapii
canapii.com
Canapii’s award-winning event management platform is designed for organizations of all sizes to deliver unique and engaging in-person, hybrid, and virtual events. From online ticketing to on-site check-in to post event analytics, our digital tools and solutions allows you to streamline your entire e...
Cvent
cvent.com
Cvent delivers an all-in-one event platform for any event, and every event. Our platform simplifies the management of each stage of the event lifecycle while giving you the data and insights you need to maximize your value. Whether in-person, virtual, or hybrid, you’ll have a single platform with ev...
Webex Events
socio.events
Webex Events (formerly Socio) is an end-to-end event management platform powering immersive, intuitive, and inclusive virtual, hybrid, and in-person events. Raise the bar with event apps, flexible registration, check-in and badge printing, lead retrieval, and live streaming technology. Webex Events ...
Orbiit
orbiit.ai
Orbiit est une plateforme SaaS de mise en relation basée sur l'IA qui permet des présentations organisées à grande échelle. Les organisations peuvent facilement inviter le public de leur choix à participer à des connexions régulières et personnalisées en tête-à-tête ou avec un groupe de pairs. Orbii...
Zuddle
zuddl.com
La plateforme unifiée pour les événements et les webinaires. Simplifiez les flux de travail de vos événements en unifiant plusieurs outils pour offrir des expériences et des informations exceptionnelles aux participants.