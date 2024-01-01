WebCatalog

ME-QR

ME-QR

Vous n'avez pas installé WebCatalog Desktop ? Téléchargez WebCatalog Desktop.

Utiliser l'application Web

Site Web : me-qr.com

Améliorez votre expérience avec l'application de bureau pour ME-QR sur WebCatalog Desktop pour Mac, Windows, Linux.

Exécutez des applications dans des fenêtres sans distraction grâce à de nombreuses améliorations.

Gérez et passez facilement d'un compte à l'autre et d'une application à l'autre sans changer de navigateur.

ME-QR is a free QR code generator that allows you to create and customize QR codes for various purposes. Here's what makes us stand out: • Free & Customizable: Generate QR codes for websites, text, vCards, emails, and more. Personalize them with a wide selection of free frames to match your brand or occasion. • Dynamic QR Codes: Even the free tier offers dynamic QR codes, allowing you to update the content behind the code without needing to regenerate a new one. • Built-in QR Scanner: Scan QR codes on the go directly within the platform. Scan history lets you easily access previously scanned codes. • ME-Ticket Integration: Looking to sell event tickets? ME-QR offers ME-Ticket, a platform to create events, generate QR code tickets, and manage sales. Overall, ME-QR is a versatile QR code solution for individuals and businesses seeking a user-friendly platform with free option, customization and dynamic features and a paid option with API integration and unlimited advertising.

Catégories:

Utilities
Logiciel générateur de codes QR

Site Web : me-qr.com

Clause de non-responsabilité : WebCatalog n'est ni affilié, ni associé, ni autorisé, ni soutenu par, ni officiellement lié de quelque manière que ce soit à ME-QR. Tous les noms de produits, logos et marques sont la propriété de leurs détenteurs respectifs.

Alternatives

QR Code Scanner

QR Code Scanner

qrcodescan.in

Bitly

Bitly

bitly.com

QR.io

QR.io

qr.io

BL.INK

BL.INK

bl.ink

Flowcode

Flowcode

flowcode.com

UTM.io

UTM.io

web.utm.io

QR Code AI

QR Code AI

qrcode-ai.com

Barcode.so

Barcode.so

barcode.so

QRfy

QRfy

qrfy.com

Veshort

Veshort

veshort.com

Tapbiolink

Tapbiolink

tapbiolink.com

QR Code Dynamic

QR Code Dynamic

qrcodedynamic.com

Explorer

WebCatalog Desktop

Assistance

Société

Légal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Privobot
Privobot
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.