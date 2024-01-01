WebCatalog

influData

influData

Vous n'avez pas installé WebCatalog Desktop ? Téléchargez WebCatalog Desktop.

Utiliser l'application Web

Site Web : infludata.com

Améliorez votre expérience avec l'application de bureau pour influData sur WebCatalog Desktop pour Mac, Windows, Linux.

Exécutez des applications dans des fenêtres sans distraction grâce à de nombreuses améliorations.

Gérez et passez facilement d'un compte à l'autre et d'une application à l'autre sans changer de navigateur.

influData enables the in-depth search and analysis of over 20 million influencers and their audiences on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and YouTube Shorts, coupled with a comprehensive and customizable campaign management with tracking, reporting and social listening features. The tool has already proven itself in over 5,000 campaigns and is suitable for agencies, brands and companies, regardless of size. In our AI-powered search you can choose from over 50 search and filter criteria for Creators, Audiences and Content. influData provides valuable insights into an influencer’s potential for advertising campaigns, based on engagement, smart media value, follower growth, and much more, delivers precise follower insights, and distinguishes real followers from fakes. In addition to tracking and reporting campaigns and individual creators, the comprehensive campaign management offers, among other things, customizable dashboards, semantic and community analyses, ensuring your campaign truly resonates authentically with the target audience, and provides shitstorm warnings based on these analyses. Further audience insights as well as brand growth & competitor tracking are also included. The tool’s effectiveness is evident through numerous satisfied clients, including esteemed brands like Kia, Purelei, Teufel, L'Osteria, OBI, Deichmann, Gymondo, Beiersdorf, Sky, Villeroy & Boch, Babor, MotelOne, Jägermeister, Flaconi, and Henkel.

Catégories:

Business
Plateformes de marketing d'influence

Site Web : infludata.com

Clause de non-responsabilité : WebCatalog n'est ni affilié, ni associé, ni autorisé, ni soutenu par, ni officiellement lié de quelque manière que ce soit à influData. Tous les noms de produits, logos et marques sont la propriété de leurs détenteurs respectifs.

Alternatives

Impact

Impact

impact.com

LTK

LTK

shopltk.com

GRIN

GRIN

grin.co

PartnerStack

PartnerStack

partnerstack.com

Keyhole

Keyhole

keyhole.co

Meltwater

Meltwater

meltwater.com

BrandChamp

BrandChamp

brandchamp.io

Affable.ai

Affable.ai

affable.ai

Perpetua

Perpetua

perpetua.io

Emplifi

Emplifi

emplifi.io

HypeAuditor

HypeAuditor

hypeauditor.com

Traackr

Traackr

traackr.com

Vous aimerez aussi

App Science

App Science

dashboard.appscience.inc

Omeda

Omeda

omeda.com

Heepsy

Heepsy

heepsy.com

HypeAuditor

HypeAuditor

hypeauditor.com

Creable

Creable

creable.com

Amplify

Amplify

amplify.link

InfluencerMarketing.Ai

InfluencerMarketing.Ai

influencermarketing.ai

MakeShorts

MakeShorts

makeshorts.ai

Captiv8

Captiv8

captiv8.io

Swilty

Swilty

swilty.com

NeoReach

NeoReach

neoreach.com

MightyScout

MightyScout

mightyscout.com

Explorer

WebCatalog Desktop

Assistance

Société

Légal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Privobot
Privobot
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.